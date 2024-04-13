All Sections
Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers in a day

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 April 2024, 08:26
Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers in a day
Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day alone, Russia has lost 1,030 soldiers and 32 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 452,760 (+1,030) military personnel;
  • 7,169 (+32) tanks;
  • 13,745 (+47) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 11,518 (+32) artillery systems;
  • 1,045 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 756 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 9,201 (+40) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,088 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 15,396 (+57) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,893 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment. 

The information is being confirmed.

Advertisement: