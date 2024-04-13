Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers in a day

Ukrainian defenders. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day alone, Russia has lost 1,030 soldiers and 32 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

452,760 (+1,030) military personnel;

7,169 (+32) tanks;

13,745 (+47) armoured combat vehicles;

11,518 (+32) artillery systems;

1,045 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;

756 (+1) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

9,201 (+40) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,088 (+1) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

15,396 (+57) vehicles and tankers;

1,893 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

