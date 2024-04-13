Russia loses over 1,000 soldiers in a day
Saturday, 13 April 2024, 08:26
Over the past day alone, Russia has lost 1,030 soldiers and 32 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 April 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- 452,760 (+1,030) military personnel;
- 7,169 (+32) tanks;
- 13,745 (+47) armoured combat vehicles;
- 11,518 (+32) artillery systems;
- 1,045 (+3) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 756 (+1) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 9,201 (+40) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,088 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 15,396 (+57) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,893 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!