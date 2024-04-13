Kharkiv Oblast: Russian forces attack ambulance responding to call, injuring driver
Saturday, 13 April 2024, 15:27
Russian troops targeted the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast after 13:00 on 13 April, dropping explosives on an ambulance car.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration
Details: The driver of an ambulance was reportedly injured due to the dropping of a munition from a First-Person View drone.
The incident occurred as the man, 58, was driving an ambulance responding to an emergency call in the village of Petropavlivka.
