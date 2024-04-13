All Sections
Kharkiv Oblast: Russian forces attack ambulance responding to call, injuring driver

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 13 April 2024, 15:27
Photo: DeepStateMap, an interactive online map showing the progress of hostilities in Ukraine

Russian troops targeted the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast after 13:00 on 13 April, dropping explosives on an ambulance car.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The driver of an ambulance was reportedly injured due to the dropping of a munition from a First-Person View drone.

The incident occurred as the man, 58, was driving an ambulance responding to an emergency call in the village of Petropavlivka.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
