Russian strike on Kupiansk: man rescued from rubble – photo

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kupiansk at the night of 12-13 April. All photos: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A man had been trapped under the rubble as a result of the Russian night attack on the centre of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast. He has been rescued.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration stated that the attack occurred at 22:40 on Friday, 12 April.

A residential building with an area of 200 square metres was on fire.

A 62-year-old man was trapped under the rubble of a neighbouring building. Rescue workers extricated him and handed him over to medical personnel.

At another address, a 73-year-old man was injured. He was taken to hospital.

At 02:37 on Saturday, 13 April, Russian forces attacked the village of Borova in the Izium district, targeting the previously damaged House of Culture.



