Russians drop aerial bomb on five-storey building in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian – photo

On Sunday afternoon, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the town of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast, hitting a five-storey building; the body of a 67-year-old woman was retrieved from the rubble.

Details: In addition to the deceased, two other people were hurt.

They have been brought to the hospital and given the appropriate medical treatment.

