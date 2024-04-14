All Sections
Russians drop aerial bomb on five-storey building in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 14 April 2024, 15:38
Russians drop aerial bomb on five-storey building in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian – photo
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

On Sunday afternoon, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the town of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast, hitting a five-storey building; the body of a 67-year-old woman was retrieved from the rubble.  

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: In addition to the deceased, two other people were hurt.

They have been brought to the hospital and given the appropriate medical treatment.

 

Donetsk Oblast
