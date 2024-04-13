At least 3 people killed and 4 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast: entire section of apartment building collapses – photo

Three people were killed and four more injured in Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk and Volnovakha districts, Donetsk Oblast, on Saturday (13 April).

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "Russian forces launched airstrikes on the villages of Netailove and Novoselydivtsi in Pokrovsk district on 13 April 2024. The projectiles hit residential buildings. A man and his wife, both 60, sustained fatal injuries in the strike on one of the private houses. In addition, a woman, 66, died of severe injuries.

The village of Ocheretyne also came under fire, and an entire section of an apartment building collapsed. Emergency workers managed to free a resident, 43, who was diagnosed with a bruised forearm. A resident, 90, was also injured in the garden of a private house and hospitalised. The total number of casualties is being established.

The enemy also carried out attacks likely involving artillery on the town of Krasnohorivka and the village of Bohoiavlenka in the Volnovakha district. A pensioner, 73, who was in her car and a man, 57, who was riding a motorbike on the street sustained mine-blast, craniocerebral and shrapnel injuries in the attacks on these settlements."

Details: Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the settlements.

Vadym Filashkin reported that the Russians dropped a KAB-500 guided bomb unit on Ocheretyne, which hit the 5-storey building. One person is known to have been injured.

"People are likely trapped under the rubble, but a search and rescue operation is currently impossible due to the security situation," he said.

