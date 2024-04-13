All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

At least 3 people killed and 4 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast: entire section of apartment building collapses – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 April 2024, 18:34
At least 3 people killed and 4 injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast: entire section of apartment building collapses – photo
The apartment building in Ocheretyne damaged in the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Three people were killed and four more injured in Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk and Volnovakha districts, Donetsk Oblast, on Saturday (13 April).

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote from the prosecutor's office: "Russian forces launched airstrikes on the villages of Netailove and Novoselydivtsi in Pokrovsk district on 13 April 2024. The projectiles hit residential buildings. A man and his wife, both 60, sustained fatal injuries in the strike on one of the private houses. In addition, a woman, 66, died of severe injuries.

Advertisement:

The village of Ocheretyne also came under fire, and an entire section of an apartment building collapsed. Emergency workers managed to free a resident, 43, who was diagnosed with a bruised forearm. A resident, 90, was also injured in the garden of a private house and hospitalised. The total number of casualties is being established.

The enemy also carried out attacks likely involving artillery on the town of Krasnohorivka and the village of Bohoiavlenka in the Volnovakha district. A pensioner, 73, who was in her car and a man, 57, who was riding a motorbike on the street sustained mine-blast, craniocerebral and shrapnel injuries in the attacks on these settlements."

Details: Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the settlements.

Vadym Filashkin reported that the Russians dropped a KAB-500 guided bomb unit on Ocheretyne, which hit the 5-storey building. One person is known to have been injured.

"People are likely trapped under the rubble, but a search and rescue operation is currently impossible due to the security situation," he said.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine's Defence Ministry states Bohdanivka is not seized, but fighting continues
Russians bombard 2 villages in Donetsk Oblast, killing and wounding civilians
Russians seize Bohdanivka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: