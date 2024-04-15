US House Speaker Johnson to push for aid to Israel, assistance to Ukraine uncertain

Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, said on Sunday (14 April) that the House would "try again" to vote for military assistance to Israel in response to Iran's large-scale attack.

Source: Axios, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At present, it is unclear whether the aid will contain aid to Ukraine and Taiwan, which many Democrats believe should be approved along with assistance to Israel.

On Fox News, Johnson recalled previous failures of Republicans in the House of Representatives to approve aid to Israel and said, "we are going to try again this week".

"The details of that package are being put together now. We're looking at the options and all the supplemental issues," he added.

Answering the host's question about assistance to Ukraine, Johnson said: "We'll send our package – we'll put something together and send it to the Senate." The official did not specify whether the package would be combined with aid to Israel or whether it would be voted on this week.

Several committee chairmen who support Johnson said in interviews on Sunday that they expect a quick vote on Ukraine aid.

"I have a commitment that it will come to the floor. My preference is this week," said Michael McCaul, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, adding that he plans to have a conversation with Johnson on Sunday evening.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner said he expects a vote on Ukraine aid this week, "and I expect it to pass."

Hardline conservatives have warned Johnson against including funding for Ukraine in any aid package for Israel.

"Congress should be clear: no action by Iran or Israel merits a vote on the Ukraine omnibus the Senate seeks," Republican Representative Warren Davidson posted on social media.

Background:

On Friday, Johnson discussed support for Ukraine with potential Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

After the meeting, Trump said he supported approving financial aid to Ukraine, but in the form of a loan.

