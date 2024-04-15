All Sections
Russians hit Sloviansk city centre with Grom-E1 missile – photo, video

Anastasia ProtzMonday, 15 April 2024, 16:01
Russians hit Sloviansk city centre with Grom-E1 missile – photo, video
The consequences of the Russian attack in Donetsk oblast. Photo: Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Vadym Filashkin

Russian troops fired a Grom-E1 missile on the centre of the town of Sloviansk (Donetsk Oblast) on the morning of 15 April.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Vadym Liakh, Head of Sloviansk City Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote from Liakh: "The city was attacked at around 07:00. A missile. It hit the central part, Postova Street. Multi-storey buildings were damaged."

Photo: Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Vadym Filashkin

Details: Filahskin also stated that the outskirts of Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts were under Russian fire.

 
Photo: Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Vadym Filashkin

At 14:46, police claimed that Russia had targeted the city with a Kh-36 missile.

"The bombardment destroyed two apartment buildings, an educational institution, a bank facility, and six civilian cars." The police documented the aftermath of the attack.

Background:

  • On 14 April, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on the town of Ocheretyne in Donetsk Oblast, hitting a five-storey building; the body of a 67-year-old woman was retrieved from the rubble.

This article has been updated since publication.

Subjects: Donetsk OblastSlovianskmissile strike
Advertisement: