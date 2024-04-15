Russian forces attack Nikopol district 5 times using artillery and 12 times using drones – photo

Russian forces shelled the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery 5 times and attacked with UAVs 12 more times over the past 24 hours.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske rural hromadas came under attack [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Four private houses, an outbuilding, a mothballed technical building, and power supply lines were damaged."

Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Also, according to the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, a minibus and a combine harvester were damaged in the district. A car caught fire. No one was killed or injured.

Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

