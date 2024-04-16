Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix

Ukrainian documentary 20 Days in Mariupol by Mstyslav Chernov, which has been awarded with an Oscar, will be released on the Netflix streaming platform on 21 April.

Details: "A group of Ukrainian journalists is documenting the horrible reality of the war in the coastal city of Mariupol after the invasion of the Russian troops at the beginning of 2022," the description of the movie on the Netflix website says.

An AP team of Ukrainian journalists trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol struggle to continue their work documenting atrocities of the Russian invasion.

The film 20 Days in Mariupol was created by director Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and producer Vasylisa Stepanenko. They were the last journalists to stay in the city of Mariupol at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and they recorded the early stages of Russia's devastation of the Ukrainian city. They depicted the terrible events in the city: the deaths of children and adults, the mass graves, the maternity ward destroyed by a Russian airstrike, and other Russian war crimes.

Later a documentary was put together based on the footage that Chernov and a team of photo correspondents from Associated Press sent from Mariupol to media outlets worldwide, revealing shocking events in the city. They received the Pulitzer Prize and the Shevchenko National Prize for it.

In February 2024 20 Days in Mariupol won Best Documentary at the BAFTA Awards. In March the movie won an Oscar in the category Best Full-Length Documentary.

After its historic win at the Oscars, the documentary was released in cinemas too.

The movie was also released on Ukrainian streaming platforms: Takflix, Sweet.TV, Megogo, Kyivstar TV та Volia TV.

