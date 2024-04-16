All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 16 April 2024, 16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
Documentary 20 Days in Mariupol. Photo: Wikipedia

Ukrainian documentary 20 Days in Mariupol by Mstyslav Chernov, which has been awarded with an Oscar, will be released on the Netflix streaming platform on 21 April.

Source: Netflix Ukraine on Instagram

Details: "A group of Ukrainian journalists is documenting the horrible reality of the war in the coastal city of Mariupol after the invasion of the Russian troops at the beginning of 2022," the description of the movie on the Netflix website says.

Advertisement:

An AP team of Ukrainian journalists trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol struggle to continue their work documenting atrocities of the Russian invasion.

The film 20 Days in Mariupol was created by director Mstyslav Chernov, photographer Evgeniy Maloletka and producer Vasylisa Stepanenko. They were the last journalists to stay in the city of Mariupol at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and they recorded the early stages of Russia's devastation of the Ukrainian city. They depicted the terrible events in the city: the deaths of children and adults, the mass graves, the maternity ward destroyed by a Russian airstrike, and other Russian war crimes.

Later a documentary was put together based on the footage that Chernov and a team of photo correspondents from Associated Press sent from Mariupol to media outlets worldwide, revealing shocking events in the city. They received the Pulitzer Prize and the Shevchenko National Prize for it.

In February 2024 20 Days in Mariupol won Best Documentary at the BAFTA Awards. In March the movie won an Oscar in the category Best Full-Length Documentary.

After its historic win at the Oscars, the documentary was released in cinemas too.

The movie was also released on Ukrainian streaming platforms: Takflix, Sweet.TV, Megogo, Kyivstar TV та Volia TV.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: