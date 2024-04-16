All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine

Andrii SynyavskyiTuesday, 16 April 2024, 16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo: Getty Images

During his visit to China, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about peace in Ukraine as it is fighting against Russia. 

Source: DW, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: During conversations with China's leader, the German chancellor stated that Russia's actions hurt the entire international order by violating the UN Charter's fundamental principle of inviolability of sovereign borders.

Advertisement:

Quote: "I would like to discuss with you how we can contribute more to achieving a just peace in Ukraine," Scholz said.

At the same time, a statement issued after the leaders' meeting stated that China is neither a party nor a player in the "Ukrainian crisis", and that Beijing "promotes peace negotiations in its own way", Tagesschau reports.

The PRC has stated that it will support the international peace conference in Switzerland if the Russian Federation and Ukraine participate.

The day before, Scholz condemned China for backing Russia, which is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in China on Sunday 14 April with a three-day visit, hoping to persuade Xi to influence Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and assist in putting a stop to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Janet Yellen, US Secretary of the Treasury, indicated that she had "difficult conversations" about Ukraine during her four-day visit to China.

Media reports indicated that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in communications with his counterparts in the EU and NATO, stated that China was assisting Russia "at a concerning scale," providing tools and technology.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US Congress supports aid to Ukraine

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:48
US Congress supports aid to Ukraine
20:35
US House of Representatives supports confiscating frozen Russian assets for Ukraine's benefit
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
All News
Advertisement: