German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine

During his visit to China, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping about peace in Ukraine as it is fighting against Russia.

Source: DW, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During conversations with China's leader, the German chancellor stated that Russia's actions hurt the entire international order by violating the UN Charter's fundamental principle of inviolability of sovereign borders.

Quote: "I would like to discuss with you how we can contribute more to achieving a just peace in Ukraine," Scholz said.

At the same time, a statement issued after the leaders' meeting stated that China is neither a party nor a player in the "Ukrainian crisis", and that Beijing "promotes peace negotiations in its own way", Tagesschau reports.

The PRC has stated that it will support the international peace conference in Switzerland if the Russian Federation and Ukraine participate.

The day before, Scholz condemned China for backing Russia, which is waging an aggressive war against Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in China on Sunday 14 April with a three-day visit, hoping to persuade Xi to influence Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and assist in putting a stop to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Earlier this week, Janet Yellen, US Secretary of the Treasury, indicated that she had "difficult conversations" about Ukraine during her four-day visit to China.

Media reports indicated that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in communications with his counterparts in the EU and NATO, stated that China was assisting Russia "at a concerning scale," providing tools and technology.

