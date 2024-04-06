US concerned about growing cooperation between China and Russia

Allegations have been made that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has provided alarming details to allies regarding the extent of China-Russian cooperation. Additionally, the US Treasury Department has issued a warning that US-based companies which supply the Russian Federation with goods and technologies for the military-industrial complex will face dire consequences.

Source: Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to three unnamed officials, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in communications with his counterparts in the EU and NATO, stated that China is assisting Russia "at a concerning scale," providing tools and technology.

Advertisement:

According to these sources, Blinken identified one of the key elements of such assistance as the production of optical equipment, propellants, and space equipment, claiming that this "not only contributes to Russia's aggression in Ukraine but also threatens other countries".

One of the sources claims that "the warnings were explicit," and that "there has been a shift and it was felt in the room…this was a new development. It was very striking."

According to the sources, Blinken urged allies to take three steps in this regard: speak directly on this topic with China during bilateral contacts, publicly express concern about deepening cooperation between China and Russia, and take action against companies that clearly support the Russian military-industrial complex.

The Biden administration is reportedly particularly concerned about the provision of fuel for missiles.

Following discussions in Guangzhou on Friday and Saturday, the US Treasury stated that companies, including those in China, should not provide material support for Russia's war against Ukraine and would face significant consequences if they do.

The Financial Times reported that this is one of the strongest warnings the US has issued to Beijing.

Background:

Earlier this week, the US State Department warned China against assisting the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine.

Officials recently told Politico that China is attempting to persuade Europe to allow Russia to participate in future peace talks, possibly during a peace summit in Geneva. Otherwise, Beijing has threatened to boycott such meetings.

The officials said this message was reinforced during the European tour by Chinese special envoy Li Hui in early March, when he discussed Ukraine's future.

Support UP or become our patron!