Kremlin comments on decision to exclude Putin from 80th anniversary of Normandy landings

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 16 April 2024, 18:49
Kremlin comments on decision to exclude Putin from 80th anniversary of Normandy landings
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, says Russia has not been informed regarding an invitation to France for a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

Source: Peskov in a comment to Russian media outlet RBC, as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Putin's spokesman, "no one has officially told us" about the decision to invite Russia but not the Russian leader himself.

Quote from Peskov: "Although they should have no worries on that score. The main holiday is Victory Day in Moscow on 9 May."

There had been earlier media reports that France would invite Russian officials to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings on 6 June.

Mission Libération, the planners of the commemorative events, later confirmed that they would invite Russia, but not Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

It is worth noting that the USSR did not directly participate in the Allies' landing in Normandy on 6 June 1944 as part of the anti-Hitlerite coalition.

