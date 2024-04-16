All Sections
France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

Andrii Synyavskyi, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 16 April 2024, 13:16
Photo: Getty images

French radio station Europe 1, citing sources, has stated that France would invite Russia to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy on 6 June, which opened the second front in World War II.

Source: European Pravda  with reference to Europe 1

Details: The French radio station stated that Russia would be present in Normandy at the beginning of June if Moscow accepts Paris's invitation. 

Europe 1 noted that the invitation would be sent to the Russian diplomatic representatives in France.

It is still unclear who will represent Russia in this case, as the International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Background:

  • The Soviet Union did not directly participate in the Allied landing on 6 June 1944 as part of the anti-Hitler coalition in Normandy.
  • Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Putin could be invited to attend the G20 summit in Brazil if the member states reach a consensus.
  • Blinken's statement echoes recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that inviting Putin to the summit would require the agreement of all other members.
  • Vladimir Putin skipped last year's G20 summit in the capital of India, avoiding possible political censure and any risk of arrest under an International Criminal Court warrant.

