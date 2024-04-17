Russian forces launch attacks on 6 fronts over past 24 hours, most active on Novopavlivka – Ukrainian General Staff

Russian forces have launched 2 missile strikes and 64 airstrikes and bombarded the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas with multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 75 times over the past 24 hours. A total of 68 combat engagements have taken place across the war zone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 17 April

Quote: "The following settlements suffered from airstrikes over the past 24 hours: Popivka and Vozdvyzhenska (Sumy Oblast); Zolochiv, Vesele, Volokhivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast); Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Zarichne, Verkhnokamianske, Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Pervomaiske, Soloviove, Bila Hora, Novobakhmutivka, Oleksandropil, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Beryslav, Odradokamianka and Kozatske (Kherson Oblast)."

Details: Russian artillery targeted over 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near the settlements of Terniv, Torske, Hryhorivka (Donetsk Oblast) and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 19 Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians sought to improve their tactical position with the support of aircraft.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 Russian attacks near the settlements of Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences 20 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions four times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast), Robotyne and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Russian troops persist in their attempts to drive Ukrainian forces from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (eastern) bank, launching five unsuccessful attacks over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian aircraft struck 6 clusters of Russian military personnel and two command posts over the past 24 hours.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 1 cluster of Russian military personnel.

