Norwegian foreign minister comes to Odesa during his visit to Ukraine

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, who has been on a visit to Ukraine since Monday, also visited Odesa.

Source: European Pravda, citing Espen Barth Eide on Twitter (X)

Espen Barth Eide posted a photo from Odesa, where the local governor showed him a residential building where 12 people were killed in a Shahed drone strike in early March.

"Norway contributes to reconstruction in Ukraine through the Nansen Support Programme," Espen Barth Eide noted.

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that the minister visited Odesa on 16 April on his way to Moldova.

On Monday in Kyiv, the Norwegian foreign minister announced that Kyiv and Oslo had concluded negotiations on a bilateral security agreement and would sign it at the next meeting between Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The date of the meeting has not yet been announced.

Background:

Ukraine has already signed bilateral agreements extending the G7 declaration with nine countries, with Latvia being the latest addition.

The president of the Czech Republic mentioned that the Ukrainian-Czech agreement may be ready for signing in May or June.

