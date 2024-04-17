Poles plan to blockade border checkpoint with Ukraine for two days

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has received information from the Polish side that Polish protesters plan to start a two-day blockade of the Korczowa-Krakovets checkpoint on Thursday.

Source: European Pravda, citing the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on Telegram

The blockade will reportedly not affect humanitarian and military freight.

"According to information from the Polish side, there is likely to be a blockade of freight entering Ukraine from 09:00 on 18 April 2024, to 09:00 on 20 April 2024, at the Korczowa-Krakovets checkpoint," the statement reads.

The throughput capacity of the checkpoint will be limited to one vehicle per hour.

Passenger transport traffic – cars and buses – in both directions will be unimpeded.

Background:

Polish farmers have ceased obstructing the Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv checkpoint.

On 28 March, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced progress in resolving the problems of agricultural imports and road transport after talks in Warsaw with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal.

