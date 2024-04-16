All Sections
Polish farmers lift border blockade at Uhryniv checkpoint

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 16 April 2024, 14:34
Photo: the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Polish farmers have ceased obstructing the Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv checkpoint.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "On Tuesday at 13:50 Kyiv time, demonstrators in Poland stopped obstructing the passage of lorries through the Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv checkpoint, as reported by the Republic of Poland's Border Guard.

Registration and movement of lorries across the border in both directions resumed as normal."

Details: According to Demchenko, 100 lorries are scheduled to depart Ukraine through this checkpoint, while an additional 30 lorries (with a gross weight of up to 7.5 tonnes) are awaiting registration in Poland.

Drivers and hauliers are asked to consider this information while arranging international transportation.

