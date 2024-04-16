Polish farmers lift border blockade at Uhryniv checkpoint

Polish farmers have ceased obstructing the Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv checkpoint.

Source: Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "On Tuesday at 13:50 Kyiv time, demonstrators in Poland stopped obstructing the passage of lorries through the Dołhobyczów-Uhryniv checkpoint, as reported by the Republic of Poland's Border Guard.

Advertisement:

Registration and movement of lorries across the border in both directions resumed as normal."

Details: According to Demchenko, 100 lorries are scheduled to depart Ukraine through this checkpoint, while an additional 30 lorries (with a gross weight of up to 7.5 tonnes) are awaiting registration in Poland.

Drivers and hauliers are asked to consider this information while arranging international transportation.

Support UP or become our patron!