Ukraine's forces to receive 2,000 Ukrainian-made short-range electronic warfare systems

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation and Minister of Digital Transformation, has announced that 2,000 items of Ukrainian-made short-range electronic warfare equipment developed by Brave1 cluster companies will be deployed to the battlefield.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "Short-range electronic warfare, particularly for trench warfare, protects soldiers and their locations, armoured vehicles, and evacuation cars. It disables Russian FPV drones, scavenger drones and reconnaissance drones. That means tens of thousands of lives and pieces of equipment saved."

Advertisement:

Details: According to Fedorov, there was no development of short-range electronic warfare in Ukraine before the full-scale invasion. Thanks to Brave1's systematic work, the industry has begun to expand, and there are now hundreds of technological solutions available for purchase by the state.

The digital transformation minister added that he would continue to sign new contracts. "Our strategic goal is to ensure that every unit and every piece of equipment that needs EW protection gets it. And Brave1's objective remains to discover and support developers working to boost the military technologically."

Support UP or become our patron!