Another 2 families with children brought back from occupied territories

The Ukrainian authorities have managed to bring back two families with three children from the occupied territory of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Prokudin reports that one of the families raises two brothers, aged 12 and 16, deprived of parental care. "The guardians gathered their courage to evacuate from the temporarily occupied territory for the sake of their children since they could not endanger them anymore," Prokudin noted.

The family with a three-year-old girl also evacuated to Ukraine-controlled territory.

Quote: "I am happy to welcome two more families who evacuated from the currently occupied territory of Kherson Oblast on Ukrainian soil…

I am grateful to the Save Ukraine charity organisation, guardianship authorities and child protection services that helped bring the families to Ukraine-controlled territory".

