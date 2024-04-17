Biden supports Johnson's proposal regarding funding for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has expressed his readiness to sign, if approved by Congress, bills on supplemental funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, which were introduced by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Source: the statement posted on the White House website, as European Pravda reports

Details: Biden said he "strongly supports" Johnson's bills to support Israel and Ukraine, as well as to strengthen security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"Israel is facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine is facing continued bombardment from Russia that has intensified dramatically in the last month. The House must pass the package this week and the Senate should quickly follow," he added.

The US President promised to "sign" the bills "immediately" to "send a message to the world: We stand with our friends, and will not let Iran or Russia succeed".

Background:

On Wednesday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives introduced separate bills to help US allies, including Ukraine, and announced a separate initiative to protect the US-Mexico border and counter Russia, China, and Iran.

Ukraine's package provides about USD 61 billion in aid to Ukraine and its allies and to replenish the US army's stockpile, and it calls on the administration to provide Kyiv with long-range ATACMS missiles.

The final vote on the bills is due by the evening of Saturday, 20 April.

