Speaker Johnson says US House of Representatives will vote on aid for Ukraine by 20 April

Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the US House of Representatives, has said that he will unveil the bill on aid for Ukraine on 17 April and promised to hold a final vote on the bill by the end of 20 April.

Source: Axios

Details: Johnson told the US House of Representatives that three separate bills on aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan will be unveiled by the end of today, Wednesday 17 April.

A fourth bill that pulls together measures to force the sale of TikTok, sell off seized Russian assets, and sanction and confront Russia, China and Iran will also be posted "later today", Axios reported, citing Johnson.

In response to the outrage of some Republicans who have demanded measures to secure the US border with Mexico, Speaker Johnson said a vote will also be held on a bill regarding the US border.

Johnson explained that the four bills on assistance to US allies and measures to counter Russia, China and Iran will be combined procedurally, and their posting on Wednesday will allow for the discussion of any amendments.

Johnson also said he expected the final vote on these bills to take place on the evening of Saturday, 20 April.

Background:

On 15 April, Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, introduced four separate bills on aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other US national security priorities.

Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate, has said he will consider the proposal put forward by House Speaker Mike Johnson concerning splitting aid for Ukraine and other US allies into separate bills.

