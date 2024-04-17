All Sections
Ukraine is not Syria – Defence Intelligence spokesman responds to mayor's remarks that Kharkiv could become a second Aleppo

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 17 April 2024, 23:53
Ukraine is not Syria – Defence Intelligence spokesman responds to mayor's remarks that Kharkiv could become a second Aleppo
Andrii Yusov. Photo: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Andrii Yusov, the spokesman for Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), says that Kharkiv will not become a second Aleppo, as the city's mayor, Ihor Terekhov, had previously said, because Ukraine has something to respond with.

Source: Yusov during a broadcast of the Ukrainska Pravda.Pidsumky ("Summary") programme

Quote: "Still, Ukraine is not Syria. And I would not use apocalyptic scenarios for comparison. It is clear that Ukraine is not alone in this situation, and the Ukrainian Defence Forces also have something to respond with. But at the same time, we critically need international assistance and support. This applies to both weapons in general and air defence equipment."

Background: In an interview with The Guardian, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that Russia had switched tactics to try to destroy Kharkiv’s power supply and terrorise its 1.3 million residents by firing into residential areas. As a result, Kharkiv could become a second Aleppo unless the US approves military aid to help Ukraine obtain the air defence needed to protect against long-range Russian attacks.

For reference: The Syrian city of Aleppo was heavily bombed by government and Russian forces at the height of the civil war 10 years ago. The Russian Federation, which backed the government of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, embarked on an intensive bombing campaign targeting the eastern districts of Aleppo, where opposition forces and civilians were hiding.

The strikes killed thousands of people and destroyed much of the city. Thousands of Aleppo residents are still refugees, and the city is in need of large-scale reconstruction.

