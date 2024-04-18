Ukraine Ambassador to US reveals details of support for Ukraine to be considered by US Congress

Ukraine's Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova has revealed details of the bill regarding US support for Ukraine, which, as expected, will be considered by the US House of Representatives on 20 April, after many months of delay.

Source: European Pravda, citing Markarova’s explanations

The bill introduced by Speaker Mike Johnson provides for US$60.8 billion to assist Ukraine and regional partners in countering Russia.

It includes defence expenditure amounting to US$49.9 billion, specifically:

US$23.2 billion to replenish defence articles and defence services provided to Ukraine;

US$11.3 billion for current US military operations in the region;

US$13.8 billion for the procurement of advanced weapons systems, defence articles, and defence services;

US$1.6 billion in Foreign Military Financing (FMF) will be used to meet the needs of Ukraine and other regional partners.

Additionally, the funding includes:

US $26 million to continue oversight and accountability of aid and equipment provided to Ukraine.

US$5 million to the State Department for administering defence assistance;

US$300 million for assistance to Ukraine in defending its borders and advancing the rule of law;

US$100 million to support mine clearance programmes, counterterrorism efforts, and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The bill also features US$9.5 billion for economic assistance to Ukraine and countries affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine:

US$7.849 billion for economic assistance to Ukraine, which may include direct budgetary support - apart from pension reimbursement;

US$1.575 billion for other types of economic assistance to Ukraine and affected countries;

US$25 million to the USAID Office of Transition Initiatives to support Ukraine and countries affected by the Russian invasion;

US$50 million for responding to the global food security situation.

It also provides for the allocation of:

US$149 million to the US National Nuclear Security Administration to respond to nuclear safety situations in Ukraine;

US$481 million to the US Department of Health and Human Services for assistance to Ukrainians who have received humanitarian parole in the US through the U4U programme.

Additionally, the bill provides for the allocation of extra funding, which will be used, among other things, to provide assistance to Ukraine and respond to the situation in Ukraine related to the Russian invasion, including:

US$60 million for diplomatic programmes;

US$8 million to the Office of the Inspector General of the State Department;

US$39 million for USAID’s operational costs;

US$10 million to the Office of the Inspector General of USAID;

US$98 million to the US Department of Energy for the acquisition, development and production of radioactive isotopes.

The text also foresees that:

Oversight is strengthened through monitoring requirements;

Partners and allies are required to provide proportionate levels of assistance spending;

An agreement with the government of Ukraine is envisaged for the return of funds provided for economic support;

Limits within the PDA (Presidential Drawdown Authority) mechanism are increased.

Background:

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson introduced separate bills on 17 April to assist American allies, including Ukraine, and also announced a separate initiative on border security between the US and Mexico, as well as countering Russia, China, and Iran.

The "Ukrainian" package entails allocating approximately US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and its allies. The final vote on the bills is expected to take place by Saturday evening, 20 April.

President Joe Biden has expressed his readiness to sign the bills into law if approved by Congress, as introduced by Mike Johnson.

