Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discusses ammunition and heavy armour for Ukraine with Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that he had a conversation with General Christopher Cavoli, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe, discussing Ukraine's needs.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote from Syrskyi: "I’ve informed him [Cavoli – ed.] about the developments on the frontlines and Ukraine's urgent needs, particularly in modern air defence systems, artillery, ammunition, and heavy armoured vehicles."

Details: The sides discussed strengthening military-technical cooperation with the United States and other allies, bolstering Ukrainian air defence capabilities, and replenishing ammunition. They also exchanged views on the tactical situation on the battlefield.

"I’ve expressed gratitude to the United States and NATO partners for their support of Ukraine, especially in areas that currently have the greatest impact on strengthening Ukraine's defence capabilities. The conversation took place, as always, in a friendly, constructive atmosphere. We continue our cooperation," concluded Syrskyi.

