All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Ukrainian air defence downs all drones

Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 April 2024, 08:43
Russians attack critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Ukrainian air defence downs all drones

The Russians have attempted to strike critical infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. All Russian air targets were successfully destroyed, but the wreckage has caused fires.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Onyshchuk: "The morning for the Prykarpattia region started restlessly. At dawn, the enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast with drones. The targets were critical infrastructure facilities. All air targets have been downed."

Advertisement:

Details: Meanwhile, Onyshchuk said that fires broke out as a result of falling wreckage. 

There were no casualties. 

"Relevant services are working at the scene. The situation is under control," Onyshchuk concluded.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported at around midnight on the night of 17-18 April that groups of Russian Shahed attack drones were flying in the Ukrainian skies, and explosions had been heard in Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. The Russian attack lasted all night. Ukraine's Air Force gave the all-clear at 07:29.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed droneIvano-Frankivsk Oblast
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Shahed drone
Russia launched attack drones at Ukraine overnight, explosions rock two western oblasts
Ukrainian defenders down all Russian attack drones overnight
Explosions rock Khmelnytskyi Oblast
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: