Russians attack critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Ukrainian air defence downs all drones
The Russians have attempted to strike critical infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. All Russian air targets were successfully destroyed, but the wreckage has caused fires.
Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Onyshchuk: "The morning for the Prykarpattia region started restlessly. At dawn, the enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast with drones. The targets were critical infrastructure facilities. All air targets have been downed."
Details: Meanwhile, Onyshchuk said that fires broke out as a result of falling wreckage.
There were no casualties.
"Relevant services are working at the scene. The situation is under control," Onyshchuk concluded.
Background:
- Ukraine’s Air Force reported at around midnight on the night of 17-18 April that groups of Russian Shahed attack drones were flying in the Ukrainian skies, and explosions had been heard in Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. The Russian attack lasted all night. Ukraine's Air Force gave the all-clear at 07:29.
