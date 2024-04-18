Russians attack critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Ukrainian air defence downs all drones

The Russians have attempted to strike critical infrastructure facilities in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast. All Russian air targets were successfully destroyed, but the wreckage has caused fires.

Source: Svitlana Onyshchuk, Head of Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Onyshchuk: "The morning for the Prykarpattia region started restlessly. At dawn, the enemy attacked Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast with drones. The targets were critical infrastructure facilities. All air targets have been downed."

Details: Meanwhile, Onyshchuk said that fires broke out as a result of falling wreckage.

There were no casualties.

"Relevant services are working at the scene. The situation is under control," Onyshchuk concluded.

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force reported at around midnight on the night of 17-18 April that groups of Russian Shahed attack drones were flying in the Ukrainian skies, and explosions had been heard in Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. The Russian attack lasted all night. Ukraine's Air Force gave the all-clear at 07:29.

