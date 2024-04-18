Russia launched attack drones at Ukraine overnight, explosions rock two western oblasts

Ukraine’s Air Force reported at around midnight on the night of 17-18 April that groups of Russian Shahed attack drones were flying in the Ukrainian skies, and explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. The Russian attack lasted all night. The Ukrainian Air Force gave the all-clear at 07:29.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne,

Quote: "A group of Shahed drones is on the border of Poltava and Cherkasy oblasts. It is heading for Kyiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Another group of Shahed drones is manoeuvring between Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts."

00:27: "Missile threat in the north."

01:18: "Missile threat in the east."

01:27: "The group of Shahed drones is continuing to move in Zhytomyr Oblast, heading to the west."

02:10: "Shahed drones are flying in the direction of Khmelnytskyi."

02:14: "Another group of Shahed drones is heading from Crimea towards Odesa!

A group of Shahed drones is heading from Kherson Oblast for Kryvyi Rih."

Details: The drones were reported to be flying towards Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 02:19.

At 02:27, Suspilne reported the sound of explosions in Khmelnytskyi Oblast

Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force at 02:31: "Another group of Shahed drones is flying from Kherson Oblast in the northwest direction."

02:38: "Threat of ballistic missiles from the north-east."

02:55: "A Shahed drone is heading from Crimea south towards Odesa Oblast."

03:11: "Another group of Shahed drones from Kherson Oblast heading for Mykolaiv."

03:32: The Shahed drone from Crimea "is continuing to move towards Odesa."

04:01: "Shahed drones are heading north through Vinnytsia and Cherkasy oblasts.

A group of attack UAVs along the border of Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts heading northwest.

A Shahed drone is heading north from Odesa Oblast."

04:59: "The Shahed drones in Vinnytsia Oblast are heading west."

05:20: "Enemy tactical aircraft are active in the north-east!

There is a threat of bombs and missiles being used in the frontline areas."

06:02: "The group of Shahed drones is on the border of Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil oblasts! It is heading west."

06:34: "The UAVs continue to fly in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast! They are heading for the cities of Kolomyia and Ivano-Frankivsk."

Details: Suspilne reported at 06:44 that sounds of explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Quote from Ukraine’ Air Force at 06:49: "More Shahed drones are approaching Ivano-Frankivsk from the north."

Details: At 06:52, explosions were heard again in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Quote from Ukraine’ Air Force at 06:56: "Enemy kamikaze drones are coming from the southeast of Ivano-Frankivsk."

Details: Suspilne reported explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast again at 07:06.

The Air Force gave the all-clear at 07:29.

Support UP or become our patron!