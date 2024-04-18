Russia launched attack drones at Ukraine overnight, explosions rock two western oblasts
Ukraine’s Air Force reported at around midnight on the night of 17-18 April that groups of Russian Shahed attack drones were flying in the Ukrainian skies, and explosions were heard in Khmelnytskyi and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts. The Russian attack lasted all night. The Ukrainian Air Force gave the all-clear at 07:29.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne,
Quote: "A group of Shahed drones is on the border of Poltava and Cherkasy oblasts. It is heading for Kyiv Oblast.
Another group of Shahed drones is manoeuvring between Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts."
00:27: "Missile threat in the north."
01:18: "Missile threat in the east."
01:27: "The group of Shahed drones is continuing to move in Zhytomyr Oblast, heading to the west."
02:10: "Shahed drones are flying in the direction of Khmelnytskyi."
02:14: "Another group of Shahed drones is heading from Crimea towards Odesa!
A group of Shahed drones is heading from Kherson Oblast for Kryvyi Rih."
Details: The drones were reported to be flying towards Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast at 02:19.
At 02:27, Suspilne reported the sound of explosions in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force at 02:31: "Another group of Shahed drones is flying from Kherson Oblast in the northwest direction."
02:38: "Threat of ballistic missiles from the north-east."
02:55: "A Shahed drone is heading from Crimea south towards Odesa Oblast."
03:11: "Another group of Shahed drones from Kherson Oblast heading for Mykolaiv."
03:32: The Shahed drone from Crimea "is continuing to move towards Odesa."
04:01: "Shahed drones are heading north through Vinnytsia and Cherkasy oblasts.
A group of attack UAVs along the border of Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts heading northwest.
A Shahed drone is heading north from Odesa Oblast."
04:59: "The Shahed drones in Vinnytsia Oblast are heading west."
05:20: "Enemy tactical aircraft are active in the north-east!
There is a threat of bombs and missiles being used in the frontline areas."
06:02: "The group of Shahed drones is on the border of Khmelnytskyi and Ternopil oblasts! It is heading west."
06:34: "The UAVs continue to fly in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast! They are heading for the cities of Kolomyia and Ivano-Frankivsk."
Details: Suspilne reported at 06:44 that sounds of explosions were heard in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.
Quote from Ukraine’ Air Force at 06:49: "More Shahed drones are approaching Ivano-Frankivsk from the north."
Details: At 06:52, explosions were heard again in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.
Quote from Ukraine’ Air Force at 06:56: "Enemy kamikaze drones are coming from the southeast of Ivano-Frankivsk."
Details: Suspilne reported explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast again at 07:06.
The Air Force gave the all-clear at 07:29.
