Russians intensify attacks on seven fronts, 87 combat clashes occur on front line over past day – General Staff report

Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 April 2024, 09:09
Russians intensify attacks on seven fronts, 87 combat clashes occur on front line over past day – General Staff report
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians launched 4 missile strikes and 57 airstrikes and also fired from multiple-launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas 89 times over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 18 April

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the past 24 hours, the following settlements were subjected to airstrikes: Rozhdestvenske (Sumy Oblast); Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Bilohorivka and Serebrianka Forest (Luhansk Oblast); Dyliivka, Ivano-Darivka, Rozdolivka, Verkhnokamianske, Andriivka, Stupochky, Kostiantynivka, Klishchiivka, Novoselivka Persha, Ocheretyne, Vodiane, Novokalynove, Novopokrovske, Spirne, Sokil, Semenivka, Soloviove, Krasnohorivka, Novobakhmutivka, Heorihiivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast); Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast); and Krynky and Beryslav (Kherson Oblast)."

Details: More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out four attacks on Ukrainian positions near Novoserhiivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions three times near Nevske (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 24 attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, backed up by air support, attempted to improve their tactical situation.

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks near Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Yasnobrodivka, Netailove, Pervomaiske and Novoukrainka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, backed up by air support, made 23 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times, in particular relying on air support, near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their attempts to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. They launched three unsuccessful attacks over the past day.

At the same time, Ukraine's Air Force hit eight areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an ammunition storage point and another important facility belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!

