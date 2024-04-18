All Sections
Russians attack Selydove in Donetsk Oblast with missiles, killing woman – photo, video

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 April 2024, 10:36
Russians attack Selydove in Donetsk Oblast with missiles, killing woman – photo, video
Photo: Selydove City Council

Russian troops attacked Selydove in Donetsk Oblast with missiles, killing a woman on the night of 17-18 April.

Source: Selydove City Council on Facebook; Vadym Filashkin, the Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "On 18.04.2024, at approximately 03:10, the town of Selydove was attacked with four missiles. As a result of the attack, a woman born in 1961 was killed."

Details: It is reported that the attack damaged the administrative building of an agricultural company, a shop and private houses. Power lines were also damaged.

 

Traffic on the Selydove-Pokrovsk road is currently restricted.

 

The head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration said that two people were also injured in Krasnohorivka in the Pokrovsk district.

In Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk district, 12 private houses and an administrative building were damaged; in Markove, the same district, two administrative buildings and a private house were damaged. In the Lyman hromada, Torske, Terny and Yampolivka were bombarded (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.).

In Chasiv Yar hromada in the Bakhmut district, 12 private houses and two multi-storey buildings were damaged. A house was damaged in the town of Siversk.

In total, the Russians fired 17 times at the settlements of Donetsk Oblast over the last day. A total of 127 people were evacuated from the combat zone, including 13 children.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastmissile strikecasualtieswar
