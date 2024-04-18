Not a single case of arms smuggling from Ukraine recorded – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Not a single case of arms smuggling out of Ukraine has been recorded.

Source: Kateryna Pavlichenko, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, on Facebook following a meeting with Stefano Tomat, Managing Director and Commander of EU Civil Operations at the European External Action Service

Quote: "To date, not a single case of arms smuggling outside Ukraine has been recorded. At the same time, we must take into account such risks. We plan to continue cooperation and exchange of information, both with EU agencies and member states. Now, we are working with our partners to develop a joint action plan for preventing and countering illegal arms trafficking, which should strengthen the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system to respond to such risks."

Advertisement:

Details: Pavlichenko says cooperation with EU countries in mine clearance of Ukrainian territories, primarily agricultural land, continues.

The deputy minister thanked Ukraine’s allies for the technical assistance in cleaning Ukrainian territories of explosive objects, particularly through the European Union's foreign policy tool, the Foreign Policy Instruments.

Why this is important: Russian propaganda has repeatedly tried to discredit Ukraine and its partners by accusing them of uncontrolled arms trafficking and smuggling.

Support UP or become our patron!

