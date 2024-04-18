All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Not a single case of arms smuggling from Ukraine recorded – Ministry of Internal Affairs

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 18 April 2024, 12:43
Not a single case of arms smuggling from Ukraine recorded – Ministry of Internal Affairs
Tomat, Pavlichenko, Vyhivskyi. Photo: The Ministry of Internal Affairs

Not a single case of arms smuggling out of Ukraine has been recorded.

Source: Kateryna Pavlichenko, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, on Facebook following a meeting with Stefano Tomat, Managing Director and Commander of EU Civil Operations at the European External Action Service

Quote: "To date, not a single case of arms smuggling outside Ukraine has been recorded. At the same time, we must take into account such risks. We plan to continue cooperation and exchange of information, both with EU agencies and member states. Now, we are working with our partners to develop a joint action plan for preventing and countering illegal arms trafficking, which should strengthen the units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system to respond to such risks."

Advertisement:

Details: Pavlichenko says cooperation with EU countries in mine clearance of Ukrainian territories, primarily agricultural land, continues.

The deputy minister thanked Ukraine’s allies for the technical assistance in cleaning Ukrainian territories of explosive objects, particularly through the European Union's foreign policy tool, the Foreign Policy Instruments.

Why this is important: Russian propaganda has repeatedly tried to discredit Ukraine and its partners by accusing them of uncontrolled arms trafficking and smuggling.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: weaponsMinistry of Internal Affairspropaganda
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
weapons
Iron Range for testing new weapons to open in Ukraine
Zelenskyy: 500 defence companies operate in Ukraine, other countries interested in Ukrainian weapons
US House Speaker Johnson discusses aid to Ukraine with White House and will "consult" with Trump
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: