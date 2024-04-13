All Sections
Iron Range for testing new weapons to open in Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 April 2024, 19:02
Iron Range for testing new weapons to open in Ukraine
Colonel Andrii Lebedenko, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo: Suspilne

Iron Range, a space where Ukrainian producers will be able to test new weapons during any stage of development, will open in Ukraine in May.

Source: Colonel Andrii Lebedenko, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine and Suspilne

Quote from Lebedenko: "We want to create this shooting range to enable manufacturers to have access to expert assessments of their products, to guide them through relevant tests, to create a platform where they can assess the qualities of various weapons, and to help them with paperwork."

Details: Lebedenko also said that the development of the range is overseen by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Ukraine’s Strategic Industries Ministry.

"Our goal is to launch it in a month," Lebedenko said.

He added that the process of getting a permit for private arms manufacturers to test their weapons at a shooting range is currently quite complicated.

The Iron Range will focus on three main areas: robotised systems, drones, and electronic warfare systems.

"Any manufacturer at any development stage will be able to appeal to the Armed Forces of Ukraine and be given a date and time when they could bring their sample [to the range]," Lebedenko said.

He also said that the launch of the Iron Range will help speed up the process of developing and manufacturing new weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

