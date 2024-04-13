All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: 500 defence companies operate in Ukraine, other countries interested in Ukrainian weapons

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 13 April 2024, 16:30
Zelenskyy: 500 defence companies operate in Ukraine, other countries interested in Ukrainian weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspecting models of military equipment and weapons. Photo: Ukrainian President’s Office

At present, Ukraine has 500 defence industry companies employing almost 300,000 people.

Source: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the occasion of the Day of the Defence Industry Worker; the Ukrainian president's website

Details: Zelenskyy noted that there are currently 500 defence industry companies operating in Ukraine. Almost 300,000 people are involved in this priority production. In particular, they produce Ukrainian shells, guns, mortars, armoured vehicles, anti-tank systems, electronic warfare systems and much more.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Other countries are already interested in our weapons and in cooperating with us. After all, without our strength there would be no full-fledged force of the EU and NATO. Ukraine will ensure security for itself and help others to maintain and preserve their security."

More details: Zelenskyy inspected the latest models of military equipment and weapons and listened to a report on their production volume and use at the front. The president and the manufacturers also discussed the issue of state orders for the presented samples and the opportunity of increasing production.

For reference: On 13 April 2022, two Neptune missiles developed and manufactured by Ukrainians destroyed the Russian missile cruiser Moskva. In honour of this event, a presidential decree last year established a professional holiday for employees of the Ukrainian defence industry.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyyweapons
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy announces bilateral security agreements with US and Nordic countries – video

Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

Zelenskyy bans access to online casinos for soldiers

Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight

Russians advance fast because of air defence shortage at front – ISW

Russians destroy agricultural products on their way to Asia and Africa in Odesa Oblast port

All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy invites Hungarian president to conclude security agreement
Zelenskyy on changes to law on mobilisation: It will help military leadership
Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit
RECENT NEWS
20:26
US House of Representatives rejects all anti-Ukrainian amendments to draft bill on Ukrainian aid
20:11
Russian missile strike on Odesa: 2 children injured as number of casualties rises – photo
19:58
Russian forces took out 5 out of 31 US Abrams tanks in Ukraine in 2 months – NYT
19:37
Lithuania gives Ukraine L-39 attack aircraft – photo
19:32
Russian and Ukrainian forces clashed 91 times today, with most of action on 3 fronts – Ukrainian General Staff report
19:20
Latvian citizen accused of plotting sabotage operations in Ukraine
19:15
updatedThree-year-old injured and houses destroyed in Russian attack on Odesa – photo
18:44
Zelenskyy slams Allies for double standards: "They forgot that Israel isn't part of NATO"
17:45
Georgia's ruling party says "foreign agents" bill can be repealed when Georgia is offered EU membership
17:37
Russians attack infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement: