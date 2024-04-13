Zelenskyy: 500 defence companies operate in Ukraine, other countries interested in Ukrainian weapons

At present, Ukraine has 500 defence industry companies employing almost 300,000 people.

Source: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the occasion of the Day of the Defence Industry Worker; the Ukrainian president's website

Details: Zelenskyy noted that there are currently 500 defence industry companies operating in Ukraine. Almost 300,000 people are involved in this priority production. In particular, they produce Ukrainian shells, guns, mortars, armoured vehicles, anti-tank systems, electronic warfare systems and much more.

Quote: "Other countries are already interested in our weapons and in cooperating with us. After all, without our strength there would be no full-fledged force of the EU and NATO. Ukraine will ensure security for itself and help others to maintain and preserve their security."

More details: Zelenskyy inspected the latest models of military equipment and weapons and listened to a report on their production volume and use at the front. The president and the manufacturers also discussed the issue of state orders for the presented samples and the opportunity of increasing production.

For reference: On 13 April 2022, two Neptune missiles developed and manufactured by Ukrainians destroyed the Russian missile cruiser Moskva. In honour of this event, a presidential decree last year established a professional holiday for employees of the Ukrainian defence industry.

