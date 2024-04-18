85% of Ukrainians consider Putin's rule illegitimate – survey

85% of Ukrainians surveyed consider Vladimir Putin’s rule illegitimate since the 2024 Russian presidential elections.

Source: the results of a sociological survey by the Razumkov Centre

Details: In October 2023, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution calling on member states to recognise Vladimir Putin as illegitimate after the end of his presidential term ending in 2024 and to cease all contact with him, except for humanitarian contact and in the pursuit of peace.

The survey set out to assess attitudes towards this resolution (that is, whether Putin’s rule can be considered legitimate after March 2024). 85% of Ukrainian citizens surveyed supported PACE’s position, and only 5% did not (10% were undecided).

The question was worded as follows:

PACE has issued a statement calling on European countries to consider the rule of Russian president Vladimir Putin illegitimate if he remains in power after the 2024 elections and to cease all contact with Russia except humanitarian contact. Do you support this position?

Answers:

Broken down by region, this position is supported by 92% of people living in the west of Ukraine, 91% in the central regions, 72% in the south, and 71.5% in the east. The position is not supported by 1%, 3%, 7% and 15% of people respectively.

88% of Ukrainian citizens who speak mostly Ukrainian at home and 78% of those who speak mostly Russian are in favour of recognising Putin’s rule as illegitimate (3% and 9% respectively are against it).

The survey was conducted face to face between 21 and 27 March throughout Ukrainian territory controlled by the Ukrainian government and not subject to hostilities.

A total of 2,020 respondents aged 18 and over were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%. However, additional systematic sampling deviations may be caused by the consequences of Russian aggression, including the forced evacuation of millions of citizens.

Background: After the recent so-called presidential elections in Russia, the editorial board of the Ukrainska Pravda group of media outlets decided to no longer refer to Putin as a "president".

