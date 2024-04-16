All Sections
France says Russia will be invited to anniversary of Normandy landings, but not Putin

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 16 April 2024, 18:02
France says Russia will be invited to anniversary of Normandy landings, but not Putin
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Organisers in France have confirmed that representatives of Russia will be invited to celebrations on 6 June to mark the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy. However, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin will not be invited.

Source: Le Figaro with reference to the organisers of the commemorative events, Mission Libération, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The organisers said that Putin has not been invited because of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine.

"Given the circumstances [Russia's war against Ukraine – ed.], Putin will not be invited. Russia, however, will be invited to be represented because of its role and sacrifices among the Soviet peoples, as well as its contribution to the victory in 1945," the organisers said.

Background:

  • There had been media reports that France would invite representatives of the Russian authorities to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy on 6 June.
  • The radio station Europe 1 reported that the invitation would be sent to the Russian diplomatic mission in France.
  • As is known, the USSR was not directly involved in the landing of the anti-Hitler coalition allies in Normandy on 6 June 1944.
  • Earlier, US State Secretary Antony Blinken said it was possible that Putin might receive an invitation to the G20’s upcoming summit in Brazil if its member states reached a consensus.
  • Blinken's statement echoes recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said that inviting Putin to the summit would require the consent of all the other members of the group.
  • Vladimir Putin skipped last year's G20 summit in the Indian capital, avoiding possible political censure and any risk of arrest under the International Criminal Court warrant.

