2 teenagers from Kherson Oblast rescued from Russian occupation

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 18 April 2024, 17:11
Oleksandr Prokudin. Photo: Prokudin on Facebook

A 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy deprived of parental care have been brought back to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "Now they are safe, receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

This operation, like many others, was preceded by the hard work of the Save Ukraine NGO, oblast guardianship offices and child welfare authorities and services."

Details: Prokudin thanked everyone who made every effort to ensure that, for example, 61 children have been rescued from Russian occupation since the beginning of 2024 alone.

