Russians shell Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing man
Russian forces struck the city of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 18 April, killing a local resident in his own home.
Source: Suspilne with reference to Anastasia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "The Russian Armed Forces once again fired artillery on the city of Krasnohorivka this afternoon. A 56-year-old man was killed in his own home as a result of the enemy's attack."
Details: Miedviedieva added that a pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).
Previously: Russian troops attacked Selydove in Donetsk Oblast with missiles on the night of 17-18 April, killing a woman.
