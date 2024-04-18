All Sections
Russians shell Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing man

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 18 April 2024, 19:22
Russians shell Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing man
A house in Krasnohorivka damaged in a Russian attack (June 2023). Photo: National Police in Donetsk Oblast

Russian forces struck the city of Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast on the afternoon of 18 April, killing a local resident in his own home.

Source: Suspilne with reference to Anastasia Miedviedieva, spokesperson for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The Russian Armed Forces once again fired artillery on the city of Krasnohorivka this afternoon. A 56-year-old man was killed in his own home as a result of the enemy's attack."

Details: Miedviedieva added that a pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Previously: Russian troops attacked Selydove in Donetsk Oblast with missiles on the night of 17-18 April, killing a woman.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastattackcasualtieswar
