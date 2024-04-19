All Sections
Pentagon chief and top US general say delays with aid to Ukraine are reflected on battlefield

Oleh Pavliuk, Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 19 April 2024, 02:18
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense, and General Charles Brown, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, have stressed the need for Congress to approve aid to Ukraine as soon as possible, as the delay is already causing serious consequences on the battlefield.

Source: European Pravda with reference to AP

Details: The officials said this during a meeting of the House Committee on Appropriations.

Brown said that Ukraine urgently needs weapons, supplies of which have been delayed due to the inability of Congress to pass a funding package: "Whether it’s munitions, whether it’s vehicles, whether it’s platforms. I’ll just tell you that Ukraine right now is facing some dire battlefield conditions."

Austin stressed that time is of the essence when it comes to supporting Ukraine.

Quote from Austin: "We’re already seeing things on the battlefield begin to shift a bit in Russia’s favour. We are seeing them make incremental gains. We’re seeing the Ukrainians be challenged in terms of holding the line."

Background:

  • On Wednesday, Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the House of Representatives introduced separate bills to help US allies, including Ukraine, and announced a separate initiative to protect the US-Mexico border and counter Russia, China and Iran.
  • The Ukraine package provides for about US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and its allies and to replenish the US army's stockpile, and calls on the administration to provide Kyiv with long-range ATACMS missiles.
  • The final vote on the bills is due by the evening of Saturday, 20 April. US President Joe Biden has said he would sign it.

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
