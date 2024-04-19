Russians try to break through Ukraine's defences on six fronts: 82 combat clashes over past day

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian occupation forces attempted to storm Ukrainian positions on six fronts over the past day, with most attacks taking place on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts. In total, 82 combat clashes occurred over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 19 April

Details: On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation did not change.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians maintained their military presence in the border areas, conducted sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas, and increased the density of minefields along the state border.

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians did not carry out any offensive (assault) operations.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions four times near Torske and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 25 attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Verknokamianske, Vyimka, Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar, Novyi, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks near Novokalynove, Ocheretyne, Berdychi, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, backed up by air support, made 20 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times near Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued to attempt to drive Ukrainian units from their footholds on the left (east) bank of the Dnipro River. Over the past day, they launched 11 unsuccessful attacks.

At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russians, depleting them along the entire line of contact.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force hit nine areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated. In addition, Ukraine’s air defence assets and personnel destroyed two Kh-59 missiles.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck a command post, two artillery pieces, an electronic warfare station, a cluster of Russian military personnel and an ammunition storage point.

