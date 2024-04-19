Ukraine liberates teenage girl, 17, taken from occupied territories to Russia

Myroslava, a 17-year-old teenage girl whom the Russians took from the temporarily occupied territory (TOT), has been brought back to Ukraine from Russia.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories on Facebook

Details: The teenage girl reportedly lost her parents in 2014. A year and a half ago, she was sent from the temporarily occupied territory to study in Russia against her will.

"She lived in student accommodation and was basically left on her own. Meanwhile, she was trying to find at least someone who could support and help her."

It is noted that the information about the teenage girl's whereabouts came to Ukraine from concerned people. In close cooperation with the Ministry of Reintegration, representatives of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network initiated efforts to bring her back within the framework of the Way Home project.

"We were in touch with her all the time, including along the route. Four days of arduous travel, and finally, she is in Ukraine."

Furthermore, the Ministry of Reintegration has expressed gratitude to Daria Herasymchuk, Ukrainian President's Commissioner for Children's Rights, Daria Kasianova, Head of the Board of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Ukraine in Belarus, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin, the Kovel District State Administration and Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service for their assistance.

