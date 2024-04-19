All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine liberates teenage girl, 17, taken from occupied territories to Russia

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 19 April 2024, 14:55
Ukraine liberates teenage girl, 17, taken from occupied territories to Russia
Stock photo: Getty Images

Myroslava, a 17-year-old teenage girl whom the Russians took from the temporarily occupied territory (TOT), has been brought back to Ukraine from Russia.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories on Facebook

Details: The teenage girl reportedly lost her parents in 2014. A year and a half ago, she was sent from the temporarily occupied territory to study in Russia against her will.

Advertisement:

"She lived in student accommodation and was basically left on her own. Meanwhile, she was trying to find at least someone who could support and help her."

It is noted that the information about the teenage girl's whereabouts came to Ukraine from concerned people. In close cooperation with the Ministry of Reintegration, representatives of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network initiated efforts to bring her back within the framework of the Way Home project.

"We were in touch with her all the time, including along the route. Four days of arduous travel, and finally, she is in Ukraine."

Furthermore, the Ministry of Reintegration has expressed gratitude to Daria Herasymchuk, Ukrainian President's Commissioner for Children's Rights, Daria Kasianova, Head of the Board of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Embassy of Ukraine in Belarus, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin, the Kovel District State Administration and Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service for their assistance.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: occupationdeportationRussia
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
occupation
2 teenagers from Kherson Oblast rescued from Russian occupation
Russian forces advance towards Ocheretyne, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState interactive map
Ukrainian military show footage of destroyed Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: