Zelenskyy signs legendary sign marking entry to Donetsk Oblast – photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited Donetsk Oblast and signed a legendary sign marking the entrance to the region – known as a stele – which had been painted over by "activists" from Pokrovsk.

Quote: "Our Donetsk Oblast. Our warriors. Our volunteers. The Ukrainian people. All those who defend our state and its independence are the life of Ukraine. We should always appreciate the people who are doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine lives and does not submit to the occupier.

And we must always preserve the memory of everyone who gave their lives so that the whole of Ukraine could stand firm. Our independence is our people, their strength, and the spirit of all those who, in 2014 and on 24 February, chose the path of courage – the path of Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote.

Local activists had previously painted over the stele in Donetsk Oblast Photo: Zelenskyy / Official

Details: Four volunteers from Pokrovsk had taken it upon themselves to give the stele at the entrance to Donetsk Oblast an "upgrade". They removed the military units’ stickers and painted over the soldiers' signatures, then covered the monument with fresh paint.



Their "renovation" of the memorial sign, which soldiers have been signing throughout the ten years of the war, caused an outcry among Ukrainians.



Iryna Tsybukh, a paramedic with the Hospitallers medical battalion, wrote: "I'm in pain. This was a memorial sign with a super-powerful meaning and history, not just a message about entering the area. It had the signatures of brothers of ours who are no longer alive. Perhaps it hurts this much because nothing is over yet, and it’s already been painted over as if nothing happened."

Soldiers have already started returning stickers and signatures to the stele

Soldiers have now started signing the stele again and putting stickers on it.

Photo: military Yevhen Cherepnia

