Battle for Novomykhailivka: Ukraine's 79th Brigade has destroyed over 300 pieces of Russian equipment in six months – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 19 April 2024, 17:43
79th Separate Air Assault Tavriia Brigade. Stock photo

The 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriia Brigade has destroyed over 300 pieces of Russian equipment in six months of fighting in and around Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast).

Source: Public Relations Service of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriia Brigade

Details: The 79th Brigade recalled that the fierce battle for the small village, which used to be home to only 1,500 people, commenced in late autumn 2023.

To capture the village, the Russians deployed 10 brigades and regiments totalling up to 30,000 soldiers on a narrow section of the front line. Russian forces send tanks and armoured combat vehicles to the area every day, not sparing their own infantry.

Quote: "Soldiers of the 79th [Brigade] have destroyed 314 pieces of enemy equipment. That's confirmed information as of today. We’ve attached a map with documentary evidence of the destroyed Russian equipment in the first comment [under the Facebook post].

 

Novomykhailivka and its surroundings are now one of the largest cemeteries of enemy equipment from the Russo-Ukrainian war.

That’s thousands of invaders who died a shameful death here.

But the most important thing is that the soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Tavriia Brigade are heroically holding the line in conditions where it would seem impossible to do so."

