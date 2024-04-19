Russians target Bilopillia, killing and injuring civilians – photo

Russian artillery have once again targeted the heart of Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast. Three people were hurt, one of whom died.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram; National Police

Details: According to reports, the shelling occurred about 12:00 on 19 April. The Russian attack gravely injured a 51-year-old civilian, who died in hospital; another man and two women were also hurt.

According to preliminary reports, an apartment building, cars, stores, and a pharmacy were all damaged.

Previously: The Russians attacked the town of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast on the night of 16-17 April with multiple-launch rocket systems, injuring one person and damaging energy facilities.

