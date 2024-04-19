All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians target Bilopillia, killing and injuring civilians – photo

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 19 April 2024, 18:02
Russians target Bilopillia, killing and injuring civilians – photo
Bilopillia on a map. Photo: Google maps

Russian artillery have once again targeted the heart of Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast. Three people were hurt, one of whom died.

Source: Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram; National Police 

Details: According to reports, the shelling occurred about 12:00 on 19 April. The Russian attack gravely injured a 51-year-old civilian, who died in hospital; another man and two women were also hurt.

Advertisement:

According to preliminary reports, an apartment building, cars, stores, and a pharmacy were all damaged.

Previously: The Russians attacked the town of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast on the night of 16-17 April with multiple-launch rocket systems, injuring one person and damaging energy facilities.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackwarcasualties
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russians attack Sumy Oblast 14 times in one day, 1 person injured
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bombs and air-dropped mines
Russia attacks Bilopillia, injuring one person and damaging gas pipeline and power line
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: