Russia attacks Bilopillia, injuring one person and damaging gas pipeline and power line

The Russians attacked the town of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast on the night of 16-17 April with multiple-launch rocket systems, injuring one person and damaging energy facilities.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy committed another crime against the civilian population of Sumy Oblast on the night of 16-17 April. Bilopillia was attacked with multiple-launch rocket systems. The attack damaged apartment buildings, private houses and cars."

Advertisement:

Details: It is reported that a gas pipeline and a power line were also damaged. A total of 746 consumers were left without electricity.

Early reports suggest that one man sustained shrapnel wounds. One person was moved from the damaged house to an invincibility centre [a heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.]

All necessary services are working at the scene. The aftermath of the night attack is being investigated.

Support UP or become our patron!