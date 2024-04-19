We need at least seven more Patriot systems – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has made a speech at a Ukraine-NATO council and urged Ukraine’s partners to supply Ukraine with the armament it needs as soon as possible.

Source: address of Zelenskyy of the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "We are telling this directly – to defend, we need seven more ‘Patriots’ or similar air defence systems, and it’s a minimum number. They can save many lives and really change the situation. You have such systems. Please. Secondly: we are talking for quite a while about a million artillery shells for Ukraine. They must be finally delivered to the frontline."

Details: Zelenskyy also insists that Ukraine must receive long-range weapons and aircraft. He informed the members of the council about the aftermath of the 19 April Russian strikes on Ukraine and that as he was getting ready for the meeting, the Russians struck the Pivdennyi (South) sea port.

Zelenskyy recalled that Ukraine was still waiting for new aid packages from the US and noted that Israel was not alone during Iran’s attack.

Quote: "The world has seen so far the alliance which does not have equals in countering terror. Israel was not left alone and almost 100% of the strikes against it were neutralised. It is a convincing efficiency of the air shield of NATO countries, your air defence, your combat aviation – everything that now worked in the skies of the Middle East and destroyed not only Iranian drones and rockets but also several dangerous myths. Especially the myth that NATO members’ action in defence of the third country from drones and rockets involves NATO in the war, and that shooting down Shaheds or rockets can supposedly be treated as direct confrontation with the army that used this weapon. For allied actions in the Middle East there was no need to activate the Fifth article, and the allies were acting together to protect a state that is not a member of the Alliance."

"Putin must be brought down to earth, and our sky must become safe again, and it is real. And it depends fully on your choice. Choice whether life is indeed equally valuable everywhere. Choice whether you have an equal attitude to all partners. Choice whether we indeed are allies," Zelenskyy added.

