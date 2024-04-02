Private houses and power lines damaged in Mykolaiv Oblast as result of Russian attack

The Russian attack has led to damage in the village of Solonchaky of Kutsurub hromada in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 1-2 April [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast State Administration.

Details: At 03:45, the Russians attacked Solonchaky, damaging private houses, a power line and a wired internet connection.

Yesterday, on 1 April, at 09:15, an attack was recorded in the waters of Ochakiv hromada, and at 21:16, the Russians launched artillery strikes on Kutsurub hromada, the administration said.

Background: Since 22 March, specialists of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, have restored equipment at substations that allows them to transmit about 2000 MW of power. This is equivalent to the hourly consumption of a city with three million residents.

