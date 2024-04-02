All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Private houses and power lines damaged in Mykolaiv Oblast as result of Russian attack

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 2 April 2024, 09:31
Private houses and power lines damaged in Mykolaiv Oblast as result of Russian attack
Photo: Ministry of Energy

The Russian attack has led to damage in the village of Solonchaky of Kutsurub hromada in Mykolaiv Oblast on the night of 1-2 April [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Mykolaiv Oblast State Administration.

Details: At 03:45, the Russians attacked Solonchaky, damaging private houses, a power line and a wired internet connection.

Advertisement:

Yesterday, on 1 April, at 09:15, an attack was recorded in the waters of Ochakiv hromada, and at 21:16, the Russians launched artillery strikes on Kutsurub hromada, the administration said.

Background: Since 22 March, specialists of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy company, have restored equipment at substations that allows them to transmit about 2000 MW of power. This is equivalent to the hourly consumption of a city with three million residents.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Mykolaiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Mykolaiv Oblast
Russian missiles hit Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, damage civilian buildings
Russia fires missile on Ukraine
Mechanised demining vehicles clear 47.3 hectares of land in Mykolaiv Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: