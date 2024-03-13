All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Mechanised demining vehicles clear 47.3 hectares of land in Mykolaiv Oblast – photo

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 13 March 2024, 11:07
Mechanised demining vehicles clear 47.3 hectares of land in Mykolaiv Oblast – photo
Mechanised mine clearance vehicle. Photo: Main Department of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv Oblast

Ukrainian bomb disposal teams have cleared 47.3 hectares of agricultural land in Mykolaiv Oblast of explosives using mechanised mine clearance vehicles.

Source: Main Directorate of Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) in Mykolaiv Oblast

Quote: "The SES employs various methods to clear an area of explosive ordnance, ranging from conventional manual scanning when a bomb disposal expert walks through potentially dangerous areas with detectors and examines them metre by metre, to using mechanised mine clearance vehicles."

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Main Directorate of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv Oblast

Details: The bomb disposal teams are reported to have four mechanised mine clearance vehicles in use. They have already cleared 47.3 hectares of agricultural land in Mykolaiv Oblast.

 
Photo: Main Directorate of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv Oblast

The SES bomb disposal teams explained that the vehicles' chain mechanism often encounters different calibre ammunition, which explodes on the spot due to the way the machinery works.

 
Photo: Main Directorate of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv Oblast

The bomb disposal officers operate the vehicles using a special remote control device.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Mykolaiv OblastdeminingState Emergency Service
Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
Mykolaiv Oblast
Russian UAVs hit industrial facility in Odesa Oblast and damage power line in Mykolaiv Oblast – photo
Shahed drone stuck in wind turbine blade in Mykolaiv Oblast – video
Russians attack Mykolaiv Oblast, fire breaks out
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
07:30
Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front, with 36 combat clashes there – General Staff report
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
All News
Advertisement: