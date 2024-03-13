Mechanised demining vehicles clear 47.3 hectares of land in Mykolaiv Oblast – photo

Ukrainian bomb disposal teams have cleared 47.3 hectares of agricultural land in Mykolaiv Oblast of explosives using mechanised mine clearance vehicles.

Source: Main Directorate of Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) in Mykolaiv Oblast

Quote: "The SES employs various methods to clear an area of explosive ordnance, ranging from conventional manual scanning when a bomb disposal expert walks through potentially dangerous areas with detectors and examines them metre by metre, to using mechanised mine clearance vehicles."

Advertisement:

Photo: Main Directorate of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv Oblast

Details: The bomb disposal teams are reported to have four mechanised mine clearance vehicles in use. They have already cleared 47.3 hectares of agricultural land in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Photo: Main Directorate of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv Oblast

The SES bomb disposal teams explained that the vehicles' chain mechanism often encounters different calibre ammunition, which explodes on the spot due to the way the machinery works.

Photo: Main Directorate of Ukraine's State Emergency Service in Mykolaiv Oblast

The bomb disposal officers operate the vehicles using a special remote control device.

Support UP or become our patron!