Russia fires missile on Ukraine

Russian forces fired a missile on Ukraine on the afternoon of 30 March.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: At first, Ukraine’s Air Force wrote that the missile was in Mykolaiv Oblast and flying northwest.

In 15 minutes, the Air Force wrote that the missile was flying from the southern region of Ukraine to Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts.

It is not yet known whether it was one missile or two.

It is also not yet known whether the missile was shot down or struck something.

Updated: Yevlash told Ukrainska Pravda that the Russians had struck the town of Izium (Kharkiv Oblast) with a ballistic missile, most likely S-300.

The Russians also launched a Kh-59 guided missile towards Mykolaiv Oblast.

