All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia fires missile on Ukraine

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 30 March 2024, 12:53
Russia fires missile on Ukraine
Screenshot: alerts.in.ua

Russian forces fired a missile on Ukraine on the afternoon of 30 March.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force; Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: At first, Ukraine’s Air Force wrote that the missile was in Mykolaiv Oblast and flying northwest.

Advertisement:

In 15 minutes, the Air Force wrote that the missile was flying from the southern region of Ukraine to Mykolaiv and Kirovohrad oblasts.

It is not yet known whether it was one missile or two.

It is also not yet known whether the missile was shot down or struck something.

Updated: Yevlash told Ukrainska Pravda that the Russians had struck the town of Izium (Kharkiv Oblast) with a ballistic missile, most likely S-300.

The Russians also launched a Kh-59 guided missile towards Mykolaiv Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Mykolaiv OblastKirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Mykolaiv Oblast
Mechanised demining vehicles clear 47.3 hectares of land in Mykolaiv Oblast – photo
Russian UAVs hit industrial facility in Odesa Oblast and damage power line in Mykolaiv Oblast – photo
Shahed drone stuck in wind turbine blade in Mykolaiv Oblast – video
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: