Ukraine's forces destroy bridge with Ratel S ground drone on Bakhmut front – video

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 2 April 2024, 16:30
Screenshot

Ukrainian forces blew up a bridge in Ivanivske, Donetsk Oblast, that the Russians were using for logistics, using a ground kamikaze drone Ratel S.

Source:  Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram

Quote: "The defenders blew up a bridge in the village of Ivanivske, Donetsk Oblast, with a robot, complicating the Russians' logistics."

Details: According to Fedorov, the Ratel S is a ground drone developed by Brave1. It is used by the military as a mobile warhead that transports anti-tank mines or a combat module. Ratel S operates remotely, allowing the operator from a safe location to destroy an enemy tank or dugout.

