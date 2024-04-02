Ukraine's forces destroy bridge with Ratel S ground drone on Bakhmut front – video
Ukrainian forces blew up a bridge in Ivanivske, Donetsk Oblast, that the Russians were using for logistics, using a ground kamikaze drone Ratel S.
Source: Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation, on Telegram
Quote: "The defenders blew up a bridge in the village of Ivanivske, Donetsk Oblast, with a robot, complicating the Russians' logistics."
Details: According to Fedorov, the Ratel S is a ground drone developed by Brave1. It is used by the military as a mobile warhead that transports anti-tank mines or a combat module. Ratel S operates remotely, allowing the operator from a safe location to destroy an enemy tank or dugout.
Наземний робот Ratel S підірвав міст на Донеччині, яким користувалися окупанти pic.twitter.com/bhQpDTtjFQ— Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 2, 2024
