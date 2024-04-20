Russians attack industrial infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia

The Russians attacked industrial infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia with various weapons on the night of 19-20 April.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov reported that the Russians struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast 291 times over the past day. Seven settlements came under Russian fire.

The Russians conducted five airstrikes on the settlements of Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Novoandriivka.

A total of 32 UAVs of various modifications attacked the settlements of Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

The settlements of Levadne and Robotyne were attacked from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) twice.

A total of 252 artillery strikes were recorded on the territory of Huliaipole, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were 22 reports of the destruction of housing and residential buildings, however there were no casualties among civilians.

Background:

Explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia a few minutes after an air-raid warning was issued on the night of 19-20 April.

