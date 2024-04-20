All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian missile attack: explosions rock Zaporizhzhia and Odesa

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 20 April 2024, 05:07
Russian missile attack: explosions rock Zaporizhzhia and Odesa
Photo: Getty Images

Explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia a few minutes after an air-raid warning was issued on the night of 19-20 April. Ten of Ukraine’s oblasts were under threat of a Russian attack. An explosion also rocked the city of Odesa at around 07:00.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "There is a threat of high-speed missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast and other oblasts of Ukraine where the air-raid warning has been issued."

Advertisement:
Мапа alerts.in.ua
Map: alerts.in.ua

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a missile, presumably a Kh-59, was flying towards Poltava Oblast. It later changed its course to the city of Dnipro.

Update: 

05:41: There was a threat of the Russians using their aircraft.

05:55: Ukrainian defenders reported that a missile, presumably a Kh-59, was flying towards Odesa Oblast from the Black Sea.

06:45: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a missile was flying towards Odesa Oblast.

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported that an explosion had rocked the city of Odesa.

The all-clear was given at 07:21.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strikewarZaporizhzhiaDnipro
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
missile strike
Russians attack industrial infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia
Russia launches missile attack on civilian infrastructure in Sumy
Rescue workers find body of third person killed in Russian missile attack on Dnipro
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:40
Lukashenko claims life in Belarus has never been better than it is today
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
All News
Advertisement: