Russian missile attack: explosions rock Zaporizhzhia and Odesa
Explosions were heard in the city of Zaporizhzhia a few minutes after an air-raid warning was issued on the night of 19-20 April. Ten of Ukraine’s oblasts were under threat of a Russian attack. An explosion also rocked the city of Odesa at around 07:00.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force
Quote: "There is a threat of high-speed missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast and other oblasts of Ukraine where the air-raid warning has been issued."
Details: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a missile, presumably a Kh-59, was flying towards Poltava Oblast. It later changed its course to the city of Dnipro.
Update:
05:41: There was a threat of the Russians using their aircraft.
05:55: Ukrainian defenders reported that a missile, presumably a Kh-59, was flying towards Odesa Oblast from the Black Sea.
06:45: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that a missile was flying towards Odesa Oblast.
Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported that an explosion had rocked the city of Odesa.
The all-clear was given at 07:21.
