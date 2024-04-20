All Sections
Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOSaturday, 20 April 2024, 11:16
Ukrainian intelligence, Security Service and Special Operations Forces are behind multiple-drone attack on 8 Russian regions – video
Photo: social media

Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs attacked the territory of Russia on the night of 19-20 April as part of a joint operation by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), and the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in DIU and the SSU

Details: Dozens of Ukrainian drones reached Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk, Tula, Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga, and Moscow oblasts. 

The target was the energy infrastructure that powers Russian defence industry facilities. Some areas experienced problems with electricity and water supply after the attacks. 

UP sources say that at least three power substations and a fuel storage facility were hit, causing fires.

Background:

  • The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that their air defence systems downed and intercepted 50 UAVs overnight on 19-20 April.

